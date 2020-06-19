1 new COVID-19 death reported in both Dubois and Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 41,746 total positive cases and 2,327 deaths.
That’s up from Thursday’s 41,438 total positive cases and 2,304 deaths.
Officials in Dubois County say they have two new cases and one additional death.
The state map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County and one additional death, and one new case in Gibson County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 337 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 248 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 178 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 104 cases, 2 death
- Posey Co. -23 cases
- Gibson Co. - 25 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
