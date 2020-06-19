Mount Carmel officer returns home after serving in ‘mostly peaceful’ Chicago protests

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Officer Eric Emmons has been with the Mount Carmel Police Department for nearly two years and has served as a soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard for 12 years.
However, on June 3, Emmons received the call that he would be sent on a mission up north, serving in a supporting role for Chicago Police during the recent protests in the Windy City.
“It was all support roles,” Emmons said. “We weren’t there to be aggressive or be frightening by any means.”
Emmons says his wife and three children know the daily risks of his job, but he states the demonstrations in Chicago were mostly peaceful and positive.
“People were very calm, the ones that we got to see that were invoking their First Amendment right,” Emmons said. “They were polite, shook your hand, wanted to talk to you. They weren’t mad you were there. They bought food for us. They treated us very nicely.”
“Police around here are friendly,” Emmons said. “We want to be friendly. I enjoy going out and talking to people.”
While his passion for serving others is a priority in his life, being home with his family on Father’s Day is not all bad either.
“Love one another, that’s all I can say,” Emmons said. “I think you just have to see the good in people, rather than the evil in people. The moment you start seeing the evil in people, you can’t be the light to people. My calling to be here on Earth is to help people.”
