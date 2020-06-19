Man runs from police, hides in home before surrendering to EPD SWAT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family had an uninvited guest when a man hid from police inside their house.
That happened Thursday when Evansville police were called to a hit and run on South Judson.
That’s when police say a man ran from the scene.
That suspect then allegedly broke into a house on Cass Avenue, surprising homeowners inside.
The EPD SWAT unit was called, and we’re told he surrendered peacefully, and no one was hurt.
His name has not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.