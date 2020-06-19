Mainly sunny and hot Saturday, rain returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out this evening, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures are topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon but will fall back through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s by Saturday morning under mostly clear and calm conditions.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a few scattered clouds and high temperatures in the lower 90s. Some locations may even break into the mid 90s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop up Saturday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for Saturday. A combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors may result in high levels of ozone emissions. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, especially during the afternoon.
A broken line of showers and storms is expected to approach the Tri-State Saturday evening, but it will be weakening. If it holds together, that line could bring us some rain Saturday night, especially in the western half of the Tri-State. Aside from that, Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Our skies will turn mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, although we will still see a few peeks of sunshine. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
The chance of scattered showers and storms will continue on and off throughout Monday and Tuesday as a cold front swings through our region, but the exact timing and location of that rain is still rather uncertain.
Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few stronger storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds cannot be ruled out.
High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s through Sunday and Monday but will fall back into the mid 80s for the remainder of the week once that cold front passes through on Tuesday.
