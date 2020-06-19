Lyles Station celebrates Juneteenth holiday

LYLES STATION, Ind. (WFIE) - Juneteenth is an annual holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. and it’s also recognized by many as a day of progress.
”Well this year, today - it is so important for us to lay down the differences of races and stay focus on the future of moving forward with all mankind,” Stanley Madison, the curator at Lyles Station said.
There’s “teamwork” going on at Lyles Station, filling in the gaps that some may have in their knowledge of U.S. history.
“We can work together as a team, and we can be more positive in the future for the next generation, and generations to come,” Madison said. “And we can put the past behind us and look at where we should be going today.”
In one of the last remaining African-American settlements in Indiana, Madison says Juneteenth is celebrated all year round at Lyles Station, educating everyone who comes through their doors.
”We let the kids come and milk on a cow and they get a chance to butter churning, and get a lot of things exciting about the past and where we are at the present,” Madison said.
Madison says generation after generation wants to see Juneteenth celebrated like Independence Day is celebrated.
”When we tie in today’s history and the people that are involved with the Juneteenth celebration, it ties it all together by coming here at the museum because what we stand for is what our forefathers have put together, and that all ties to the Juneteenth celebration,” Madison said.
Stanely says the hands-on activities and unique artifacts leave guests with actual knowledge of the road to African-American progress.
”I hope and pray one day that all boys and girls can stand hand and hand, and be who they are as one citizen across the United States,” Madison said.
Lyles Station relies on grants and donations to remain open.
