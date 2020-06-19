Kentucky state primary set for Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Tuesday is Kentucky’s primary day election.
It was originally scheduled for May 19 but was delayed until Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.
One of the biggest races for the state is for the Democratic Party candidate for senator.
Amy McGrath of Georgetown and Charles Booker of Louisville are going head-to-head to take on incumbent Republican Senator Mitch McConnell in November.
Henderson County has seen triple the amount of absentee ballots than they have in previous years.
Because of the pandemic, all registered voters had the option of requesting a mail-in ballot.
Daviess County clerk Leslie McCarty says due to current circumstances, the number of absentee ballots is much higher this year.
She says only one precinct will be open on election day at the Owensboro Sportscenter from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m..
She says they're expecting the process to run smoothly
"They will have to social distance. We have stickers on the ground that tell you where to stand, so it'll be really efficient. There will be about ten check in stands there. They'll sign in on the e-poll book with the poll worker and then get their ballot and vote," said McCarty.
All absentee ballots must be postmarked before June 23.
Election office officials say they’ll be accepting them through the mail until June 27.
