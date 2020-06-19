Hopkins Co. reports its 33rd COVID-19 death, 11 new cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department coronavirus website is showing they’ve had their 33rd COVID-19 related death and four new cases.
They’ve now had a confirmed total of 228 cases and 189 recoveries.
Green River District Health Department is reporting 11 additional cases Friday.
Of those new cases, eight are in Daviess County, one is in Hancock County, one is in Henderson County and one in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had 815 confirmed cases in the district with 709 people now recovered.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 506 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 228 cases, 33 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 376 cases, 7 deaths, 331 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 190 cases, 171 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 151 cases, 4 deaths, 121 recovered
- Webster Co. - 36 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 22 cases, 16 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 14 cases, 10 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
