Heat Returns; Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After comfortable temps and humidity all week, hotter today with temps ascending into the lower 90′s. Cannot rule out isolated afternoon thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. High pressure builds in as skies remain partly to mostly sunny.
Saturday, mostly sunny and slightly hotter with high temps in the lower 90′s. Pop up thunderstorms possible beginning Saturday afternoon and diminishing after sunset.
An unsettled pattern unfolds Sunday with a 60% chance of thunderstorms from late Sunday morning through the evening. The weekend severe weather threats set-up west of the area.
