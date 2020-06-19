Green Street in Henderson temporarily closed due to water main break

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A major waterline break has shut down Green Street until Friday morning at the earliest.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Green Street in Henderson, which is located between 5th Street and 12th Street, is estimated to be closed for 12 hours.
Transportation officials recommend vehicles heading northbound to detour onto 8th Street, while vehicles going southbound to take 9th Street.
Officials say updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
