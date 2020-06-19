Former Catholic Diocese of Owensboro employee accused of sex abuse

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former employee of the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro is accused of grooming and abusing minors.
In a release sent out on Thursday night, the Diocese of Owensboro says Ray Caluag served as the music director at St. Mary Magdalene, Sorgho, St. Elizabeth, Curdsville and two stints at St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville between 1999 and 2010.
The Diocese says when Calaug left the area, he returned to Guam, which is where the civil suit has been filed.
Calaug is accused of performing those abusive acts in the 1990s. The Diocese says it was unaware of any reports of abuse while Calaug was serving there.
To report suspected abuse, please call the Kentucky Child Protection Hot Line at 1-877-KYSAFE1 or 1-877-597-2331.
