EPD: Man arrested after ‘booby trap’ devices found in home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after authorities say he had two “booby trap” devices in his home on Sonntag Court.
Specials agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive were contacted by the Evansville Police Department after they received information that a resident in the 2700 block of Sonntag Court may have explosives.
When the special agents arrived to make contact with the resident, 52-year-old Anthony Ogdon, they say they saw a suspicious device mounted to the window next to the front door.
According to the affidavit, a detective noticed the device as a “booby trap.” They say shortly after knocking on the door, Ogden came out.
Detectives requested the rest of the bomb squad to the address. They said the device was more like a trip-wire device with a spring-loaded mechanism. They say the device was placed next to the front door and was loaded with what Ogden said was a “blank” 12 gauge shotgun shell.
Police say Ogdon also told them there was a second device attached to the back door.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say Ogden admitted to having materials to make explosives as well as having two marijuana plants in his closet.
Ogden was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device and possession of marijuana.
