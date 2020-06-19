Ellis Park Derby, Audubon Oaks highlights packed horse racing season in Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The stakes have been raised at Ellis Park this season, especially in the month of August.
Not only will the track be hosting the Ellis Park Derby, which is a points race this year for the Kentucky Derby, but the venue will also be holding the $100,000 Audubon Oaks. This race will provide points towards the Kentucky Oaks.
This is the first time the Audubon Oaks has been on the track’s stakes schedule in over a decade.
Ellis Park officials tell 14 News it’s likely going to be a record day for the track.
“I would suspect we’re going to probably do double the best we’ve ever done on that day, as far as handle is concerned for simulcasting and pari-mutuel racing,” Jeff Inman, general manager at Ellis Park said. “Everybody in Kentucky has had to suffer through the current situation. It’s great to have a silver lining to an otherwise dark cloud.”
The Audubon Oaks and Ellis Park Derby are both scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 9.
This double-header means Ellis Park will play host to a pair of the biggest feature races in the entire country.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.