Dozens march through downtown Madisonville to stand for racial equality

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A united stand committed to truth and justice continued on Thursday night in western Kentucky.
“No justice; no peace,” was one of several phrases the group chanted.
Their messages were written on signs and shouted verbally as the streets were filled in solidarity.
A few dozen people gathered in Madisonville to march a few blocks while making their way through downtown. The group stopped on the steps of the Hopkins County Justice Center.
Madisonville Police stepped up its staffing for the evening to provide both traffic control, as well as a presence in front and behind the marchers.
Leaders say the purpose of the march and rally was to stand against issues including police brutality, violence, injustice, racism and hate crimes.
Although some acknowledged that progress has been made, one man says problems surrounding race are still present.
“We’re not asking for you to treat us better than you treat yourself, we’re simply asking for justice for everybody,” one speaker stated.
The march was organized by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County and the NAACP. The group of marchers tell 14 News their plan is to continue pushing for impartiality.
“We must continue the protests until the killings and the police violence stops,” Bill McReynolds of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County said.
Leaders say they, along with clergy and other community leaders, are having round table discussions with local law enforcement.
