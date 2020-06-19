COVID-19 death toll surpasses 100 people in Tri-State

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A grim milestone was just reached in the Tri-State area.
As of Friday, a total of 101 people have now lost their lives due to complications with COVID-19
Sharon Tyson says her father was one of the first to pass away with COVID-19 in Hopkins County. Every day, she wishes her father was still here.
“He was telling us what he was going to have for supper, and that he got to pick his own meal, and we said, ‘We’ll see you tomorrow’ - not knowing that was going to be it,” Tyson said.
The coronavirus contributed to her father’s passing in early April.
His death, along with the COVID-19 restrictions at the time, has not allowed Tyson to have the closure she needs.
“I’m still struggling with it quite a bit, and I know my sister is as well,” Tyson said. “Not being right there at his bedside when he passed away has been really the hardest thing to kind of shake off.”
Tyson’s family is one of 33 in Hopkins County mourning the death of a loved one at the hands of the pandemic. This is the largest loss of life due to COVID-19 by a single county in our Tri-State area.
“Anytime you have people pass away in a small community like we have, it affects everybody,” Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. “So it’s been tough talking about the deaths we’ve had.”
Whitefield says 23 of the 33 people who died were living in long-term care facilities. A similar situation is ongoing in Warrick County, as the majority of the 29 individuals that passed away were also long-term care residents.
“Every time when I hear someone passes away from this - in our county particularly - I have a heavy heart because I still know what they are having to deal with,” Tyson said. “I know the type of funeral they’re going to have to plan for their loved one, and it’s probably one they won’t want to have.”
