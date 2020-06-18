VCSO: 3 juveniles hospitalized after vehicle flips in crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Three juveniles were seriously hurt in a car crash on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Schroeder Road and Old State Road around 2:30 p.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says a woman disregarded a stop sign and drove into the path of a work truck hauling a Bobcat tractor. Deputies say she had three children in the car at the time - a 14-year-old and two 11-year-olds.
The car reportedly flipped and the four of them became trapped. All three juveniles were transported to the hospital for serious injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says two of the juveniles each suffered a broken pelvis, while a medical helicopter came to get the other juvenile, who suffered a collapsed lung. The latest surrounding each of their conditions is currently unknown.
Neither driver was seriously hurt.
In accordance with Indiana law, both drivers had to submit to drug and alcohol testing. The Sheriff’s Office says the other driver, Carson Elpers, was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and for cocaine possession.
