Sentencing hearing set for caregiver who pleaded guilty to battery on a disabled person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning for the man accused of abusing a man in his care.
Records show William Putty pleaded guilty to 11 counts of battery on a disabled person earlier this year.
Police say Putty was hired to care for a man who has autism, cerebral palsy and suffers from seizures.
Officers say cameras were in the home to help monitor his seizures and Putty was seen physically abusing the man on several occasions.
That hearing is set for 10 this morning.
