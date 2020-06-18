Newburgh officials break ground at Lou Dennis Community Park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Town officials broke ground for phase one at the Lou Dennis Community Park on Thursday morning.
A pool was first installed at Lou Dennis Community park about 48 years ago, and most of the pool will now be removed to make room for an expanded park with new ways to have fun.
Newburgh officials tell 14 News the renovations will include a new splash pad and playground.
Officials say one of their main goals is to make sure the new playground is available and accessible for all ages and abilities. This includes sensory panels for calming children down that get anxious in loud situations.
Renovations will also include the basketball courts, the pool house and public restrooms.
“We have to get the old structures out, including the demolition of the pool, which will be a huge relief for everyone in the town and the community,” Newburgh Town Manager Christy Powell said. “And then we will replace it with a splash park. There will actually also be a low bench - it’s a custom bench that will be made from the old edges of the pool to give homage to the old pool.”
Officials say they expect the splash pad to be open by the summer of 2021.
Right now, phase two doesn’t quite have a time frame yet as it will all depend on funding.
For those interested in helping fund the project by naming a piece of playground equipment after a person or business, or even just donating, Powell says to call town hall directly and they’ll help you get involved.
