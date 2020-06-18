New COVID-19 cases in 4 local Indiana counties, state cases jump by 425

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 41,438 total positive cases and 2,304 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 41,013 total positive cases and 2,289 deaths.
Locally, the map shows one new case in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, and one new case in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 336 cases, 5 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 246 cases, 5 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 178 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 104 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -23 cases
- Gibson Co. - 24 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
