Man arrested in connection to Henderson burned dog case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in police custody in connection to the dog burning case at the Henderson County Fairgrounds nearly two weeks ago.
According to Detective John Nevels with the Henderson Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Bryan Matthews Jr. at Cambridge Apartments on Thursday.
The suspect is being charged with torturing a dog or cat and third degree arson.
As 14 News reported earlier, the dog named Duke was found burned in a bathroom at the county fairgrounds on June 7.
Authorities say the dog had been intentionally burned alive.
Pet Food Center and PETA both offered rewards for information that totaled $10,000.
There was also a Go Fund Me.
After Duke was found, his owner Gina Howard told 14 News she wanted justice for her dog.
“I don’t know how to digest it,” Howard said. “I don’t know how to accept it.”
