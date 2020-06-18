Heating up this weekend, rain chances returning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stray shower is possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Any rain we do see will quickly taper off as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Friday morning under mostly clear and calm conditions.
Warmer air from the west-southwest will start to filter into the Tri-State on Friday, helping our temperatures climb into the low 90s. Friday will be mainly sunny with a few scattered clouds, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm may pop up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
Friday night will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s again on Saturday as that flow of southwesterly air continues. Some locations may even break into the mid 90s. There is also another chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon with a slightly better chance of rain overnight.
Any rain we do see Saturday night will probably taper off Sunday morning, but we could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 90s.
The rain Saturday night and Sunday is just the leading edge of the rain from a weak cold front that will hang out just northwest of the Tri-State through the first part of next week, keeping scattered rain chances in the forecast on and off through Monday and Tuesday as well. However, there will also be plenty of breaks in the rain, so we are not talking about a washout.
It looks like Tuesday is our best chance of widespread rain this week as that cold front will finally push through the Tri-State Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated strong storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.
Because that cold front is so slow-moving, the rain chances may linger over the Tri-State throughout Wednesday and even into Thursday. However, the models seem to be struggling with the exact timing on this system, and that is nearly a full week away, so some of that may change.
High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s Sunday and Monday but will fall back a few degrees into the mid 80s through the middle of the week.
