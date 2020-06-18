Green River District reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 15 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, eight are in Daviess County, three are in Henderson County, two are in Ohio County and the last two are in Union County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 804 confirmed cases in the district with 703 now recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing no new cases on Thursday.
They’ve had a total of 224 cases in the county with 32 deaths. They’ve also had 189 people recover from the virus.
On Wednesday, county officials said they only have three active cases remaining.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 505 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 224 cases, 32 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 368 cases, 7 deaths, 330 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 190 cases, 170 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 150 cases, 4 deaths, 118 recovered
- Webster Co. - 36 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 21 cases, 16 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 13 cases, 9 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
