Face-to-face classes set to start 9 days early at UE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville is returning to face-to-face learning in the fall.
Officials say the decision comes with a list of changes.
The semester will start nine days early, with final exams ending before Thanksgiving break.
Everyone will be required to wear a face mask on campus and inside buildings.
The dining hall wants people to choose carry-out options.
Classrooms will be rearranged to promote social distancing. So will the dorms, with UE minimizing the number of rooms used per floor.
Classes begin Monday August 17th.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.