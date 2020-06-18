Evansville Parks Department to hold ‘Summer Play Daze’ program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Department of Parks and Recreation has created a Summer Play Daze activity program for the 2020 season.

Parks officials say the Summer Play Daze will happen every Tuesday and Thursday between 1 and 2 p.m. at different Evansville neighborhood parks.

The first day is set for Thursday at Bellemeade Park.

With COVID-19 shutting down city pools this summer, Program Director Holly Schneider said this is another opportunity for kids to still have fun this summer.

“Summer Play Daze provides a variety of activities for children between the ages of five and 14 years to participate in while building our community one park at a time,” Schneider said.

The Summer Play Daze program will have activities such as dancing, crafting, playing in sprinklers, playing with a parachute and much more.

Program officials say they will finish the day with a free snow cone from Kona Ice.

Here are that dates and locations for the program.

  • June 23 - Howell Park
  • June 25 - Garvin Park
  • June 30 - Bayard Park
  • July 2 Vann Park
  • July 7 - Fulton Park
  • July 9 - Lorraine Park
  • July 14 Tepe Park
  • July 16 - Akin Park

For more information, you can contact Holly Schneider at 812-435-9340.  

