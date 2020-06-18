Evansville man arrested for alleged 2016 rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail, accused of a rape that allegedly happened almost four years ago.
According to court documents, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Hogue Road on July 6 of 2016 about a sensitive incident.
Deputies spoke with the victim when they arrived who told them she was walking near Columbia and Third Avenue to use the WiFi connection at the Royal Laundry when a man pulled up and offered her a ride.
The victim accepted and she says when they drove away, the driver exposed himself.
The victim told deputies she asked him to drop her off, but he continued driving until arriving at an abandoned house on Boehne Camp Road.
Documents state that the driver then got out of the vehicle and pulled the victim out and assaulted her.
The affidavit shows DNA from a sexual assault kit matched 31-year-old Michael Charles.
A search warrant was obtained to perform a cheek swab on Charles. Before the swab, deputies questioned him. Authorities say Charles told them that he was in jail at the time of the alleged incident.
However, paperwork filed with the Indiana Department of Correction Evansville Parole District contradicts Charles’s statement, saying he wasn’t in jail at the time.
The documents show the cheek swab also matched the DNA found from the sexual assault kit.
The affidavit was filed last August, but Charles was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday.
His bond has been set at $10,000
