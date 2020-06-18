Daviess County Public Schools delay start of 2020-21 calendar year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In a school board meeting on Thursday, the Daviess County Public School Board approved a calendar change for the upcoming school year.
Rather than returning August 12, students will now go back to school on August 26. Officials say starting later waives the 170 instructional day requirement.
However, district officials say 15 minutes is going to be added to the end of each school day in order to meet the hourly requirement.
The superintendent says they’re hoping that starting at a later date will allow for fewer interruptions.
“Of course everything with this pandemic has been a fluid situation,” Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said. “It changes quite rapidly, but it seems like with reopening and everything starting to settle in, we felt like it gave us the best date to start without interruption and that’s what our primary goal was.”
School board officials say school is still expected to end on schedule. The last day is planned for May 21.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.