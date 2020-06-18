Community leaders working to establish relationship with Princeton Police, NAACP

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Community leaders and the Evansville NAACP announced Thursday they will be joining together to create a working relationship between the Princeton Police Department and the NAACP.
“Today is a historic day as for as Princeton, Indiana is concerned and the NAACP,” Rev. Gerald Arnold, president of the Evansville NAACP said. “No one has ever reached to me on this level like this.”
Arnold says Princeton Chief of Police Derek McGraw has been building this relationship with him since around January.
“To invite me in with the Mayor to see we need you to come in and help us do better policing,” Arnold said.
Prior to this announcement, McGraw says he’s been working with Princeton City Council member Nick Burns on opening up a community dialogue about breaking race barriers and police interactions. He says he rather be proactive.
”We don’t have a big problem here in Princeton, but we don’t want a big problem,” McGraw said.
So far, McGraw has received a new sample use of force policy from the legal department of the police academy. He’s reviewing their policy for the third time.
“I don’t believe the community was historically exempt from being racially biased on certain levels over those years, but I think strongly we have been smart enough to get passed it as one collective entity,” Princeton Mayor Greg Wright said.
McGraw says working with the Evansville NAACP develops avenues for listening and speaking on both sides.
“If we look back 10 years from now, and we didn’t do anything and there’s a problem, and we said, ‘Man, we had our opportunity,‘” McGraw said.
McGraw says they’re working on setting up a community dialogue. For instance, they’ve talked about having barbershop talks.
As for working with the NAACP, they’ll be having more working meetings together.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.