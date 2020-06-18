City of Owensboro announces 4th of July plans

“This year, instead of 15,000 people gathering along our riverfront, we are bringing the celebration to you,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “It’s a unique situation, but we still wanted the community to be able to celebrate the holiday together while avoiding massive crowds. You can stay at home and enjoy a barbecue picnic with your family and friends, or drive to a parking lot near one of the launch locations and still enjoy a great fireworks show. If people do decide to view from a parking lot or area near a launch location, we ask that you maintain 6′ social distancing from other families.”