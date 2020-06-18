City of Owensboro announces 4th of July plans

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials announced that they will be restructuring its annual All-American Fourth of July event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say in order to comply with the governor’s guidelines, the city will be changing its plans and will be launching fireworks simultaneously at eight different locations around the city instead of having just one big show.
“This year, instead of 15,000 people gathering along our riverfront, we are bringing the celebration to you,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “It’s a unique situation, but we still wanted the community to be able to celebrate the holiday together while avoiding massive crowds. You can stay at home and enjoy a barbecue picnic with your family and friends, or drive to a parking lot near one of the launch locations and still enjoy a great fireworks show. If people do decide to view from a parking lot or area near a launch location, we ask that you maintain 6′ social distancing from other families.”
Those locations include:
- Thompson-Berry Park
- Centre Court
- Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park
- Southern Little League
- The former Owensboro Health hospital
- The former GE plant
- The Ohio River in downtown Owensboro
- Owensboro Country Club
Those fireworks are set for Friday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m.
Spectators will also be able to tune into 92.5 FM to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.
