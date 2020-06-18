City leaders discuss proposed Evansville Police Merit Commission expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a matter of five versus three.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke believes adding two new members to the city’s police merit commission would be a positively added element.
He sent a letter proposing the expansion to Evansville Fraternal Order of Police President D.J. Thompson on Wednesday.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us to find ways to make our community safer,” Winnecke said.
As the appointment process currently stands, the mayor, FOP and city council each appoint one member to the police merit commission. Mayor Winnecke’s proposal would allow him and the FOP to both appoint an additional member.
“I think you would have more eyes looking on our situation and what’s going on,” Thompson said. “I don’t see a negative to it, but I mean, we’d have to look into what more of the positives and negatives are on it.”
The police merit commission deals with hiring, firing, promotions and disciplinary actions for the Evansville Poilice Department.
“We’re hearing a lot from the community as they want a bigger voice, they want more transparency,” EPD Chief Billy Bolin said. “So if you can get more community members involved, this seems like a fairly easy way to do that.”
In order for this to happen, changes will need to be made to current city ordinances, which ultimately go through the city council.
After discussing with the parties involved, Evansville City Council President Alex Burton is confident they can get it done.
“This is Evansville, Indiana,” Burton said. “We have all of the resources and pieces in place to really be the ideal example for policing, economic development and making sure that the future of our community is the best.”
“It has everything to do with increasing the transparency of the police merit commission and making sure that our community’s voice is well represented in this capacity.”
