Cabin Fever Express to depart from Tell City on Sat.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been nearly ten years in the making, but gears will be turning come Saturday.
The Cabin Fever Express is a one hour, miles long scenic tour through the Ohio River region.
“You’ll have an opportunity to enjoy some of the scenery, the sights and the sounds of southern Indiana,” Logan Day, conductor of the Cabin Fever Express said. “We will pass by the Ohio River. You’ll get sights of that as we travel to Troy. Once we get there, we’ll reverse directions and come back. It will be a really nice, slow, leisurely pace for you to sit back, enjoy, relax and spend time with friends and family on the train.”
”It is a beautiful ride,” Betty Cash, director of the Tell City Depot said. “You are right next to the river. You cannot believe how close you really are. It is going to be absolutely beautiful.”
This excursion is designed as a chance for visitors to get rid of some of their own “cabin fever.”
“It’s what we’ve all experienced for the past few months,” Cash said.
Organizers say the train was suppose to depart back in April, but following state guidelines, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan put this project, quite literally, back on track for this weekend.
“It’s been a little heartbreaking,” Cash said. “But we knew we would eventually get to the point where we are today.”
Rides will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, other train rides are scheduled for every weekend of the summer.
Spraying disinfectants will keep the cars clean, with one hour slots allotted between every ride for cleaning and temperature screenings.
“It is unusual, a lot of other venues have a lot of space. You don’t have to be forced into close-confinement,” Day said. “So it was very important for us to keep people safe while also enjoying this experience.”
The train, itself, even provides an option for guests who prefer the fresh air.
“Right beside me is the open-air car,” Day said. “We have two cars that are baggage cars - this is the only one that will have passengers in it, but you can actually choose to be in this car, which is the cheapest option, and you’ll have air flow. So you’ll actually get the fresh air coming in and out, and there is a little more space to be socially distant in there.”
“For the open-air car, that car has always been my favorite,” Cash said. “You could just reach right out and touch a tree if you wanted to.”
Cash says after the last few months, Tell City is just ready for the “All Aboard.”
“You’re going to make me cry,” Cash said. “We are just blessed. It has been a dream, everything is coming together. Everyone has worked so hard.”
