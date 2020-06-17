Woman accused of mailing checked off ballot requests makes court appearance

By Jill Lyman and Joseph Payton | June 17, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 10:34 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of causing around 300 rejected ballot requests in Vanderburgh County has pleaded not guilty.

Janet Reed was in court Wednesday morning.

Election officials say she mailed out ballot requests to voters with the Democratic Party box already checked off.

She does not work for the election office

Reed is charged with “Unauthorized absentee ballots,” which is a level 6 felony.

She faces six months to 2.5 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000. 

Her next court appearance is July 29 at 9 a.m.

Janet Reed (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
