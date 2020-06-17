Watch: Large portion of Gabe’s Tower falls

By Jill Lyman | June 17, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 4:02 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In just a few seconds, a good portion of Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro fell to the ground Wednesday.

Watch it happen in this video:

Tammy Vanover LaForce of Owensboro caught it on camera.

She was sitting in her car watching the ongoing demo with her grandson, who clearly thought it was sight to see.

Some demo on the 13 story building actually started back in May, but the wrecking ball didn’t come in until the beginning of June.

The work is expected to last until October.

