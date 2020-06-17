Warmer, mainly dry through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather has remained fairly quiet so far this week, but hotter temperatures and rain chances are both returning to the forecast.
A stray shower cannot be completely ruled out this evening, but we will most likely stay dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by Thursday morning under a few passing clouds.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and just a couple degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. Thursday night will be mostly clear, calm and mild with lows in the upper 60s.
Warmer air from the southwest will slowly start to flow into the Tri-State on Friday, which will help our temperatures climb into the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Once again, a few isolated showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon and evening, but much of our region will stay dry.
If you need to get any outdoor work done this weekend, I suggest doing it Saturday morning. We will start the day with temperatures around 70° at sunrise, but we will climb into the low 90s again Saturday afternoon. Some locations may even break into the mid 90s. Scattered rain chances also return Saturday afternoon and will increase through Saturday night and into Sunday.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving low pressure system and cold front move through to our north. However, it will not be an all-day rain or a total washout any of those days, and there will even be a few peeks of sunshine. That rain will cool us off a bit, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.
