Warmer, mainly dry through Friday

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as a slow-moving low pressure system and cold front move through to our north. However, it will not be an all-day rain or a total washout any of those days, and there will even be a few peeks of sunshine. That rain will cool us off a bit, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but some thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.