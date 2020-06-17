US 41 in Madisonville will see a lane restriction Monday

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - A right-hand lane restriction on US 41 is set to start Monday, June 22.
The lane restriction will take place between Watson Lane and Stratman Road in Madisonville. Crews say the restriction will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the replacement of street lights.
Henderson Municipal Power and Light will address this using a Monday through Thursday schedule until completed.
Motorists are advised to reduce their speed and observe traffic control while traveling through the work zone.
