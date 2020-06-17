Sunshine Continues, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and less chilly this morning with lows dropping mid-60’s. Minimal cloud cover and comfortable humidity levels remain in place. Wednesday, continued sunny but warmer with high temps stretching into the mid-80’s.
Thursday, partly sunny with higher humidity as high temps climb into the upper 80’s. A slight chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. Friday, mostly sunny and hotter with temps ascending into the lower 90’s.
