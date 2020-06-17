Scales Lake Beach reopens with COVID-19 restrictions

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The beach at Scales Lake Park is once again open to the public.
Scales Lake Park reopened at 50% capacity the weekend after Memorial Day, and is currently sitting at 75% capacity, which is 125 people allowed on the beach.
Park officials are asking guests to social distance at a 6-feet minimum. They have also implemented a waiting list in order to help limit the amount of people coming into the park.
“For the most part, people are taking it seriously and trying to enjoy being outside, but still taking precautions and maintain social distance,” Warrick County Parks Board President Daniel Roach said.
“It’s been a couple tough months trying to keep kids occupied, but now that we’re opening up, it’s nice to bring them out here and tire them out before bed,” Scales Lake guest Gilberto Campos said. “We try to keep our distance from people, but it’s not too big or a worry for me.”
The campground is also open and Roach says they’re limiting the number of campers, but hope to be back to normal operations by July.
