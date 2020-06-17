Sandlot Series underway in Dubois County

DUBOIS Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Baseball season has been canceled for many college players, but some are still getting in some practice swings in Dubois County.
Organizer Tucker Schank says after summer leagues got canceled, they wanted to find a way to still be able to keep their skills honed.
Now they’re holding practices here at League Stadium two days a week. Schank says local players that are freshman in college and up can come to these practices if they’d like.
“When you’re a college baseball player, the fall is where you do your hardest work to get better, get prepared for the season and I didn’t realize how strenuous that would be, and how much of a job it would become for me,” IU baseball player Schank said. “So with all that experience that I gained, I wanted to make sure that I had a way to get better and to provide a way for other players around me to get better.”
Schank says they’re hoping to get more players that way they can hold scrimmages. He adds if people feel comfortable coming to watch, they’re welcome too.
