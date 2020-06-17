Real ID office reopening in Madisonville Wed.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Real ID office in Madisonville will reopen Wednesday with limited services.
That KYTC regional driver’s license office is at 56 Federal Place.
Services are for those who need to replace a lost license, one that’s expired or those who need one for employment purposes.
They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be social distancing guidelines in place.
Officials say you can set your appointment up online to cut down on wait time.
