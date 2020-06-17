Owensboro USPS “PAWS Program” aims to reduce dog attacks on mail carriers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Postal Service is beginning a new program they say is aimed at preventing dog attacks on mail carriers.
“In the past year, two very serious accidents involving dogs, one person has gone back off of work for more surgery and the other person has not returned to work,” said safety manager for the Kentucky-Indiana District, Alan Lewis.
USPS officials say in the past ten years, the Kentucky-Indiana district has seen more than 1,000 dog bites.
“That’s an astronomical number, so whatever we can do to help you all to avoid being bitten,” said Lewis.
As part of the PAWS program, a dog paw sticker will be placed on mailboxes where there is a dog in the area.
“It doesn’t mean it’s vicious. It doesn’t mean that it’s attacked anybody, but it just gives you a heads up,” said letter carrier, Bryan Hamilton.
According to the post office, a yellow dog paw sticker indicates that a dog lives at the next address and an orange sticker indicates that a dog lives at the current address.
“If you see the yellow sticker it’s gonna give you the heads up that maybe you should change that path a little bit,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton says he’s been bitten on three separate occasions.
“A lot of times dogs that have attacked me have came through screen doors or you know bumped outside screen doors open,” said Hamilton.
He says when he's out on his mail route, these stickers will give him an additional level of awareness.
“You’re not surprising the dog. The dog is not surprising yo. It just gives you a little idea, just being prepared for that,” said Hamilton.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.