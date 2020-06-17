Owensboro extends hours to openly carry alcohol downtown

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials have approved an extension on the hours people can openly carry alcohol downtown.
At Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, commissioners approved the extension on hours within “the entertainment district.”
Patrons will be able to carry alcoholic beverages in designated green cups from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and from noon to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.
The city created the entertainment district last year to allow alcohol to be purchased from participating businesses and carried only during special events like Friday After 5.
John Condray is part owner of The Pub on Second that’s opening at the end of the month. He says now that hours are extended, they’ll definitely be taking part in the green cup program.
“You know, it used to be you’d have to go to the bar and sit there and stay there,” Condray said. “And people can come in and order something from us and walk around and hit the restaurants around us and get something to eat someplace else and if they want to walk over to the park and sit there and have lunch or dinner there and have one of our beverages and have food from another place that’s best of all worlds so we’re super excited.”
City officials say they’re still working on the logistics. They say they’re expecting it to take effect sometime in the next few weeks.
