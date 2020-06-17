Otters hosting virtual event to celebrate Bosse Field’s 105th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters will celebrate Bosse Field’s 105th anniversary Wednesday night.
It’ll be a virtual celebration to commemorate the inaugural opening of the field.
They’re having to modify this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they’re making it possible for families to enjoy from home.
The Otters owner Bill Bussing and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will also be part of that event.
It all starts Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on the Otters YouTube Channel.
