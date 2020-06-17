OPD seeking public’s help in search for 2 missing teens

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a pair of missing teenagers.
Police say 17-year-old Isaiah Blair was last seen on June 5, while 15-year-old Max Bellamy was last seen on June 7.
Both teenagers are from the Owensboro area.
Owensboro Police are considering the juveniles as endangered runaways.
For those who have any information about about the teenagers’ whereabouts, people are being asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.