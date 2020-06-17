New COVID-19 cases in 4 local Indiana counties, state deaths up by 24

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 41,013 total positive cases and 2,289 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 40,786 total positive cases and 2,265 deaths.
Locally, the map shows six new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Dubois County, two new cases in Perry County, and two new cases in Posey County,
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 335 cases, 5 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 243 cases, 5 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 176 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 94 cases, 1 death
- Posey Co. -22 cases
- Gibson Co. - 24 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 23 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders will give a briefing at 1:30 CST.
You can watch it live, here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.