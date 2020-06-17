Mt. Vernon cancels River Days due to pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A popular annual event in Mt. Vernon won’t take place this year.
The 2020 edition of the Mt. Vernon River Days has been canceled, which also includes the Smoke on the Ohio event.
The River Days event gives attendees a glimpse into what life was like in the 1800s, but event organizers say many of the event activities wouldn’t be possible with coronavirus restrictions.
Dates have already been set for next year, however. River Days will return on September 10 through the 13 in 2021.
