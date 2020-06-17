Madisonville will have ways to beat the heat this summer

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Residents in Madisonville will have ways to beat the Midwest heat this summer.
On June 29 under state guidelines, residents will be able to cool off in the city pool again. Only 89 people will be allowed in the pool at a time.
Officials are still working to determine what hours the pool will be open.
“We have been bottled up for so many months and the kids are ready to get out and have some activities, and we know the activities have been shut down over COVID-19,” Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cottoncity said.
Mayor Cotton says he wants everybody to have fun and be patient with the staff and the new guidelines.
