Locals struggle to get unemployment

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - People around the Tri-State are still struggling with receiving unemployment benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt businesses.
Michael and Deborah Wilke say they fear they have just three weeks of savings left.
On Wednesday they shared with 14 News their biggest fears and concerns. They say they’ve been seeking answers for months.
“It just drastically changes your life whenever you don’t have your paycheck,” Owensboro resident Michael Wilke said.
Michael Wilke applied for unemployment as soon as he was furloughed on March 27.
“I just never dreamed of anything like this to happen, I thought I’d at least have another two or three years to work,” Michael said.
Reliant on his income, Michael and his wife Deborah have received just two paychecks since filing, totaling just under $1,500.
With countless calls and emails to the unemployment office, state representatives, and the governor’s office, Michael and Deborah say they’ve felt helpless.
“Mortgage payments don’t stop, utility payments don’t stop, insurance doesn’t stop,” Deborah said. “So basically we’ve been living off of that. Well within a matter of about 3 weeks we’ll be depleting those funds, and then there’s nothing else there.”
Michael says he knows the unemployment checks won’t be nearly as much as he was making previously but says every little bit will help now.
“I’m going to live with it, but if the unemployment will come through it’s going to help us, that’s the bottom line. Just somebody from the state get a hold of us. I can’t believe I’ve been in the queue for ten to eleven weeks,” Michael said.
After our reporter, Jessica Costello, talked with the Wilkes, she contacted the Governor’s office looking for answers.
Since then, she heard back and has good news for the Wilkes.
The governor’s office says Michael Wilke’s claim has been straightened out and he should be receiving payments within 48 hours.
