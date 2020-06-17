Green River District reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department is reporting 11 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, five are in Daviess County, one is in Hancock County, and five are in Henderson County.
Green River health officials say they’ve have a total of 789 confirmed cases in the district with 696 of those now recovered.
Hopkins County officials announced an additional COVID-19 case during their weekly update Wednesday.
They’ve now had a total of 224 cases and 32 deaths. They’ve also had 189 recoveries.
They say they only have three active cases remaining.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 503 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 224 cases, 32 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 360 cases, 7 deaths, 327 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 188 cases, 168 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 147 cases, 4 deaths, 118 recovered
- Webster Co. - 36 cases, 35 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 19 cases, 15 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 13 cases, 8 recovered
Green River health officials say curbside testing will be available at their clinic locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster County on June 17.
Testing will also be provided from their mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro and at Henderson County’s clinic on June 18.
Health officials say to schedule an appointment, you must visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.