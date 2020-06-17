ISDH releases results of Phase Two

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has released the results of the second phase of a coronavirus study in the state.
They say those results show fewer active infections and a greater number of people testing positive for antibodies in the Hoosier state.
As part of the study, done in conjunction with the Fairbanks School of Public Health, over 3,600 people were tested between June 3 and June 8 for COVID-19 or antibodies.
After comparing results from Phase One, researchers found the statewide estimate for an active infection rate was down to .6 percent, although the estimate for antibodies was up nearly half a percentage point.
