‘Handy To Go’ festival celebrates 30th year

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is underway, but it looks a little different than in years past.
Event organizers have made celebrating this year’s festival easy, tasty, and more importantly, safe.
The Henderson Brewing Company has been turned into a one-stop-shop, where guests can pick up specifically brewed Handy Beer and family meals to go from Tom’s Smokin BBQ. On each pack of beer is a QR code that gives guests access to a handmade Spotify playlist with songs from artists who would have performed.
Organizers tell 14 News this “Handy To Go” festival was the least they could do.
“The Handy Festival is kind of our signature event,” Sean Wilder, co-founder of Henderson Brewing Company said. “It brings a lot of people into Henderson, and we were all kind of bummed out that we couldn’t do it this year. But, the people of Henderson are really resilient and make the most of a bad situation. This is just our way of helping them do that.”
The festival runs through Friday every evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wilder tells 14 News they could sell out of beer again this year. He says guests are encouraged to come by and celebrate the 30th year of this festival - sooner rather than later.
