Former Evansville Mayor wins Democratic Party seat for Attorney General

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel will represent the Indiana Democratic Party in the race for Attorney General this fall.
Jonathan Weinzapfel was elected mayor of Evansville in 2003 and re-elected in 2007. After his two terms as mayor, Weinzapfel served as Chancellor of the Ivy Tech Evansville Campus from 2014-2019. He also served in the Indiana General Assembly as a state representative from 1999-2003. He currently works as a partner at the law firm of Jones Wallace in Evansville.
The party just announced that decision. It came as part of the party’s virtual convention.
Indiana Republicans are set to decide their representative next month. They’ll choose between incumbent Curtis Hill, former Congressman Todd Rokita, Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter and Lawyer John Westercamp.
