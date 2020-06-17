EVSC announces grant to aid students, families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is using a newly received grant to help students at home and at school.
Officials say the Full Service Community Schools Grant came through the U.S. Department of Education. The money will be used to fund “wraparound services” for students and families as they transition from early education to postsecondary education.
It will focus on four schools - Caze Elementary School, Fairlawn Elementary School, McGary Middle School and Harrison High School.
“It’s really encompassing those students, our families and our community - all together in that school unit in becoming a family,” Kim McWilliams, EVSC chief officer of family, school, and community partnerships said. “And really wrapping around as many supports as possible from the needs of an individual student or a family might have, to the needs of the school and student might have.”
EVSC last received a Full Service Community Schools Grant back in 2010.
